Nuggets stay alive with 125-113 Game 5 win over Timberwolves

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets stayed alive Monday night, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-113 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Ball Arena.

Facing elimination and trailing 3-1 entering the night, Denver responded with urgency and now trails the best-of-seven series 3-2. The Nuggets forced 25 turnovers and controlled the game for most of the night on their home floor.

Despite missing Aaron Gordon, who was ruled out with calf tightness, Denver got contributions across the roster. Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists.

Jamal Murray added 24 points, while Spencer Jones chipped in 20.

It was a complete team effort for Denver, which now heads to Minnesota for Game 6 on Thursday — another must-win situation.