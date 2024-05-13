Nuggets ride 35 from Jokic, 27 from Gordon to Game 4 win over Timberwolves; series tied 2-2

Watch Now
Nikola Jokic scored 33 points, Aaron Gordon scored 27 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107 in Game 4 to even the Western Conference Semifinals at two games apiece.

Anthony Edwards’ 44 points weren’t enough for Minnesota in the loss.

Denver logged another efficient evening from the floor, shooting 57% in total and 45% from three-point range against the league's top defense. Gordon made his first 10 shots of the night and finished 11-of-12. Denver made nine consecutive baskets in the second quarter.

The Nuggets took a 15-point lead into halftime, thanks to eight points in the final 21 seconds of the second quarter, including a 55-foot buzzer-beater by Jamal Murray. What was a 16-point first-half lead had been cut to 7 before the Nuggets' 21-second whirlwind.

Murray finished with 19 points and 8 assists in Game 4.

Denver got a boost from its bench in Game 4, with Christian Braun scoring an efficient 11 points, Justin Holliday adding 10 and Reggie Jackson scoring 6. The Nuggets won the bench-points battle, 27-13.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a pedestrian night for Minnesota, shooting just 5-of-18 from the floor. Mike Conley added 15 despite getting into early foul trouble.

This series marks just the eighth time in NBA history that the road team has won the first four games of a best-of-seven series. Minnesota won the first two games of the series at Ball Arena.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MST.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

  • Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (8:30 p.m., TNT)
  • Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN)
  • Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary

