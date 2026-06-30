Nuggets prioritize defense, athleticism in NBA draft with pair of experienced forwards

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets entered the NBA draft with a clear objective: become more athletic, more physical and better defensively.

Mission accomplished, according to the team's front office.

Rather than staying put with the No. 26 overall pick, Denver traded back into the second round, acquired two future second-round picks, and still landed the player it targeted.

"I think when you watch the playoffs, you felt like we were maybe missing that a little bit," Executive VP of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer said. "So that was the plan, as simple as that."

With the 35th overall pick, the Nuggets selected Arkansas power forward Trevon Brazile, a veteran playmaker who says his game fits exactly what Denver was looking for.

"I know I can bring a lot of energy, defense and versatility to the team," Brazile said. "I think that'll be my main thing."

Denver continued to add experience later in the draft, selecting St. John's forward Bryce Hopkins with the No. 49 overall pick.

Hopkins said he plans to impact the game in whatever way the Nuggets need.

"Just trying to come in, space the floor, get offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, just play with a ton of energy and be a two-way player," Hopkins said. "I'm super excited and super grateful to be here as a Denver Nugget."

Nuggets Executive VP of Player Personnel, Jonathan Wallace, said both selections were players the organization had been tracking since their early college years.

"Both these guys are unique because they're both first-round talents," Wallace said. "Age is kind of held against you in today's game because they're a little older than the rest of the class, but we identified these guys early. They both bring energy, effort and good physical intangibles. Their age definitely works for them in our situation, given where we are as a team and what they can contribute from Day 1."

For Brazile and Hopkins, joining a veteran roster led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic offers a chance to learn while competing for a championship immediately.

"We know they've got one of the best players in the world," Brazile said. "A lot of great players around him, a contending team and a winning culture. I'm just trying to come in, be a part of that and impact winning."

Hopkins echoed that excitement.

"Just seeing the work of guys like Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray behind the scenes, being part of a contender is going to be super important for me."

For a Nuggets team looking to maximize its championship window around Jokic, this draft wasn't about developing long-term projects. It was about finding experienced, high-energy players capable of defending, competing and contributing from the moment they arrive.

