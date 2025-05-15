Nuggets must fight the fatigue factor to win Game 6 against the Thunder

DENVER — The Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday came out on top in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. In order to even the series Thursday and force a Game 7, the Denver Nuggets have to beat a stubborn foe: fatigue.

"The ball was going in, [that's what] I will say," muttered Nikola Jokic after scoring 44 points on 17-of-25 shooting in Game 5

The problem was, however, Jokic was the only Nuggets player able to get the ball to go in the hoop during the fourth quarter. Denver made just five field goals in the final frame, four of which were by The Joker.

“We gotta help Nikola out, we gotta hit shots," said Nuggets guard Christian Braun. "We got a lot of good shots, and we didn’t hit them. They hit shots when they needed to, and we didn’t.”

For the second game in a row, the Nuggets ran out of gas against the Thunder. In a game where it felt like Denver had gotten its groove back, to fall apart so precipitously is staggering.

“If it is fatigue, it’s on me," said interim head coach David Adelman.

Jamal Murray wasn't interested in entertaining the fatigue narrative after Game 5.

“I play better when I’m tired," said Murray. "I have to go get the ball and do something.”

Whether Murray is willing to admit it or not, the Nuggets clearly weren't playing with the same energy by the end of the game. That's understandable considering Murray played the entire fourth quarter and Jokic played the entire second half.

However, when your offense flows through the best player in the world, more rest isn't always available.

“I felt good," said Jokic. "I talked to [Adelman] and he told me if you want to stay in, stay in.”

“He was very sure of himself," said Adelman. "[We] wanted to play through him. I’ll look back on it and I’ll doubt myself because we lost the game.”

The good news is, if Denver can win Game 6, they'll earn an extra day of rest ahead of Game 7 in Oklahoma City. But you have to get there first.

“We’re not going to just give them Game 6," said Jokic. "We’re playing in front of our crowd. I think we have a chance, and we will play our best.”

The Nuggets and Thunder have basically been even over the last three seasons. Including the playoffs, they've faced off 17 times — Denver's won eight times, while that Game 5 victory gave the Thunder the edge with nine.

With this series being so close, I don't believe wholesale changes are necessary ahead of Game 6 on Thursday.

“It’s not like we’re playing a bad brand of basketball," said Murray. "We’re not playing selfish. I just think it comes down to getting a couple stops to win the game, and they’ve been doing a good job of executing down the stretch. We’ll be better.”

For Jokic, he really just needs to keep playing the same way. He's the NBA playoff leader in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Even Charles Barkley is impressed.

“Man, I hope we know what we’re watching in Denver," said Barkley during the TNT post-game show after Game 5. "That man is great.”

Hopefully, greatness reigns for the Nuggets in Game 6 at Ball Arena.