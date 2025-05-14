Nuggets falter in fourth quarter, drop Game 5 in OKC, 112-105 despite 44 from Jokic

The Denver Nuggets mustered just 19 fourth-quarter points, and the younger and faster Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away for a Game 5 win despite a 44-point, 15-rebound masterclass from Nikola Jokic to take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists as six Thunder players finished in double figures.

Denver held a 90-81 lead with 10:11 to play, but that lead would evaporate as the Nuggets went the next 7 minutes of game action without a field goal. The game was then tied at 103-103 with 1:40 to go before the Thunder went on an 8-0 run to pull away down the stretch.

Jalen Williams had 18, Isaiah Harterstein had 15, Chet Holmgren had 14 and Alex Caruso had 13 for Oklahoma City. Luguentz Dort had 12 points on four 3-pointers, including three straight in the fourth quarter to cut the Denver lead.

Up two the half, the Nuggets came out strong in the third quarter, building an 8-point cushion on the back of 13 points in the quarter by Jamal Murray and 12 from Jokic. Murray finished with 28 points but shot just 3-of-13 from 3-point range.

Aaron Gordon had 13 and Christian Braun had 8. Michael Porter Jr., playing with an injured shoulder, posted his second straight 1-for-7 shooting night and finished with just 2 points.

Game 6 will be played on Thursday in Denver. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.

• Game 6: Thunder @ Nuggets | Thursday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m.

• Game 7: Nuggets @ Thunder | Sunday, Ma7 18 at TBD*

*if necessary