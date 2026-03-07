Nuggets' Murray hobbles off with a ankle injury just before halftime against the Knicks

DENVER — All-Star guard Jamal Murray left the Denver Nuggets' game against the New York Knicks just before halftime after injuring his left ankle Friday night.

Coach David Adelman said after Denver's 142-103 loss that he didn't know if Murray was looking at days or weeks on the sideline.

“No, they're going to look at it tomorrow,” Adelman said. “He's really sore. You guys all know Jamal. When he sprains his ankle he usually comes back and plays (quickly).”

Murray took the contact from a driving OG Anunoby in the lane and stepped back on teammate and fellow All-Star Nikola Jokic's right foot.

Murray fell to the floor in pain, grabbing his left ankle. He was helped to the locker room by teammate Jonas Valanciunas, grimacing as he hobbled off the court with 1:05 left and didn't return.

During the stoppage, Knicks coach Mike Brown challenged the call on the court of an Anunoby charge. The challenge was successful, so Murray was assessed the blocking foul and Anunoby sank both free throws, giving the Knicks a 65-42 halftime lead.

Murray was an All-Star this season for the first time in his nine-year career.

He got hurt on the night the Nuggets had their original starting lineup on the court for the first time since Nov. 12 as Aaron Gordon (hamstring) returned from a long absence and Cam Johnson came back from a sprained right ankle.

“This has just been insane,” Adelman said. “Every time we get somebody back I feel like somebody else goes out. ... So, whatever group we have that is healthy for OKC (Sunday), whatever minute restrictions there are and all the excuses, we jut have to play a hell of a lot better.”

