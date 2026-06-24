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Nuggets make a pick and a trade in the 1st round of the NBA draft

NCAA UConn Michigan Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. (5) looks to the basket as Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. (21) defends during the second half of the NCAA college basketball tournament national championship game at the Final Four, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
NCAA UConn Michigan Basketball
Posted

The Denver Nuggets picked center Tarris Reed, a junior from UConn, at No. 26 in the first round of the NBA draft.

But Reed will not play for the Nuggets. They traded him to the San Antonio Spurs.

In return, the Nuggets got the Spurs' second-round pick at number 35. And two future second rounders as well.

Trades can't be made official until next week.

So, Reed is a Nugget for now but is going to San Antonio.

The Nuggets could be stockpiling picks so they can throw those picks into possible trades for players they already have on their roster.

So, no new player joining the Nuggets after round one. We'll see what happens Wednesday night in round two.

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