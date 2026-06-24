Nuggets make a pick and a trade in the 1st round of the NBA draft

The Denver Nuggets picked center Tarris Reed, a junior from UConn, at No. 26 in the first round of the NBA draft.

But Reed will not play for the Nuggets. They traded him to the San Antonio Spurs.

In return, the Nuggets got the Spurs' second-round pick at number 35. And two future second rounders as well.

#Nuggets take Tarris Reed Jr., center from UConn at #26. But Shams @espn reports they will trade that pick to the Spurs for their pick #35 in the 2nd round and 2 future picks. @DenverChannel — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) June 24, 2026

Trades can't be made official until next week.

So, Reed is a Nugget for now but is going to San Antonio.

The Nuggets could be stockpiling picks so they can throw those picks into possible trades for players they already have on their roster.

So, no new player joining the Nuggets after round one. We'll see what happens Wednesday night in round two.