Nuggets’ Jokic fined $25k, but won’t be suspended for Game 4 scuffle with Suns owner: Report

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will be fined $25,000 – but won't be suspended – for his role in a sideline scuffle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Sunday night’s Game 4, according to ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

During the second quarter of that game, Jokic chased a ball into the courtside seats. He tried to grab the ball from Ishbia – presumably to quickly inbound it while Suns small forward was on the ground – but Ishbia held onto the ball.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia holds onto a loose ball out of bounds. Jokic went to go get it. Some tussling ensued. Joker with a little push on Ishbia - and he flops down. What a crazy sequence. #Nuggets @DenverChannel #NBAPlayoffs #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/K2iTOy0U4v — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) May 8, 2023

In the exchange, Jokic extended his forearm and made contact with Ishbia, who fell backward into his seat.

Jokic will be fined $25K, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/L6M9cSWxfl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2023

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Ishbia dramatized the physical contact.

“I was hoping they’d give [Ishbia] a flopping charge,” Malone said. “That’s probably the only fine I could imagine. [...] Nikola was just trying to get the ball. I felt the embellishment was almost comical from my standpoint.”

Both Malone and Jokic said after Sunday’s game that Ishbia shouldn’t be treated differently than any other fan, and that he interfered with the flow of the game by holding onto the ball.

"The fan put his hand on me first," Jokic said. "I thought the league was supposed to protect [players] but maybe I'm wrong."

Ishbia, for his part, wrote on social media Monday morning that he doesn't believe Jokic should be punished.

"Suspending or fining anyone over last night's incident would not be right," he wrote.

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns! — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) May 8, 2023

Jokic scored 53 points in the Game 4 loss.

