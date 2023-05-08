Watch Now
Jokic gets technical during sideline scuffle involving Suns owner Mat Ishbia

Jokic tried to grab the ball from the Suns owner during a second-quarter exchange. Ishbia fell backwards into his seat during the altercation.
Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic get into an altercation in the stands during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 8:42 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 22:42:27-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday after an altercation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Late in the second quarter, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who grabbed the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly — apparently so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession — when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

There were a few minutes of confusion as officials sorted out the weird scene, and then Jokic was assessed a technical foul.

Ishbia told The Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half.

Ishbia has only been the Suns’ owner for a few months, purchasing the team from the embattled Robert Sarver.

The Suns ultimately won Game 4, 129-124 despite 53 points from Jokic.

