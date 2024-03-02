Nuggets jockeying for top seed, Lakers’ Lebron on the cusp of 40k points ahead of clash on Denver7

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James will likely become the first player in NBA history to surpass 40,000 career points during Saturday’s game against the Nuggets airing on Denver7.

James, already the league’s all-time leading scorer, needs just nine points to accomplish the feat.

He’ll look to accomplish the feat against a Nuggets team in the thick of the race for the Western Conference’s top seed. Denver is just one game back of the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves following Minnesota's loss on Friday night.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are a game-and-a-half out of the eighth playoff seed in the West.

The No. 3-seed Nuggets have been powered by another MVP-caliber campaign from Nikola Jokic, who on Thursday fell three assists shy of a fifth consecutive triple-double. He recently passed James for career triple-doubles, despite playing 1,034 fewer games.

Jokic’s 21-point, 19-rebound, 15-assist game on Feb. 23 against the Washington Wizards gave him a triple-double against every team he’s played. He became just the third player all-time to do it, joining James and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers carry a 21-9 home record to Saturday’s matchup at Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets are 17-14 on the road this season.

Saturday’s game tips off at 6:30 p.m. MST on Denver7.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7

Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT

Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT

Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah

Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto

Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN

Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7

Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV

Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York

Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis

Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN

Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota

Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV

Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis

