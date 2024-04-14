Watch Now
Nuggets finish as No. 2 seed in the West; first-round opponent still to be decided

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 14, 2024
DENVER — With a win in their regular-season finale, the Denver Nuggets enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Denver beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-111 in the final game of the regular season Sunday.

The Nuggets’ 57-25 record is tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder, with OKC taking the tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchups. The Nuggets have lost three straight to the Thunder after winning a game against them back in October.

Denver’s first-round playoff opponent is still to be decided. The Nuggets will play the winner of the play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Denver won two of three against New Orleans this year. It swept its three games against the Lakers.

The Nuggets, of course, have a long history with LA, including a sweep of them in last year’s Western Conference Finals.

The first round of the playoffs begins on April 20, with individual matchups and game times to be determined.

