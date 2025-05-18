Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon available for Game 7 despite facing reported weeks-long hamstring recovery

Nuggets power forward and postseason hero Aaron Gordon is available for Denver in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite reportedly facing a weeks-long recovery from a hamstring strain.

All eyes have been on Gordon’s status ahead of Game 7 – airing Sunday at 1:30 on Denver7 – since ESPN reported he was “in doubt” for the decisive game with the hamstring injury he suffered in Denver’s Game 6 win. Then, Sunday morning, the network’s basketball guru Shams Charania reported Gordon was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of that hamstring and would need 4-6 weeks to heal.

Nonetheless, Gordon was in the starting lineup after being listed as available on the team’s official injury report ahead of tipoff.

Injury Update ahead of Game Seven against the Thunder:



AVAILABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Hamstring Strain)

Jamal Murray (Illness)

Russell Westbrook (Right Hand Sprain)

Hunter Tyson (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WFOiuyujMP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 18, 2025

Gordon has been instrumental for the Nuggets in these playoffs, recording multiple clutch game-winning shots to lift Denver to what some would say is an improbable appearance in a Game 7 against one of the most dominant regular season teams in league history.