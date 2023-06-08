Nikola Jokic was so happy answering a question in his native Serbian after Game 3 masterclass

DENVER – It's not hard to tell how much home means to Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Jokic, not typically one to accept praise, was visibly pleased to be fielding a question in his native Serbian after his magnificent Game 3 performance.

The question came from Aleksandar Zigic, a U.S. Correspondent for RTS Radio Television of Serbia. As soon as he introduced himself, a smile crawled across Jokic's face and he nodded his head in enjoyment.

That's noteworthy, given a tepid response from Jokic moments earlier to a question about his historic 32-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist outing Wednesday night: "I don't care [...] it's just a number."

Zigic opened by saying many people in Jokic's homeland were up all night – Game 3 ended around 5 a.m. in Jokic's home town of Sombor – watching the game. He followed with a question in Serbian.

While this writer doesn't speak Serbian, I've pieced together a general translation of what came next, through an online transcription generator and Google Translate.

Zigic asked what the Game 3 win meant to Jokic. The superstar spoke about an important win, in which the Nuggets took control in the second half and never looked back.

He said he had also received messages from people back home who stayed up through the night to watch.

Jokic also appeared to mention Christian Braun, the Nuggets rookie who scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting off the bench on Wednesday.

Watch the exchange – and Jokic's joy at the taste of home – in the video player above.