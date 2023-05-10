Watch Now
Nikola Jokic gave a ball to Suns owner Mat Ishbia in a friendly pregame exchange

The dust appears to have settled between Jokic and Ishbia after a tense Game 4 exchange.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic react to a sideline scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia that ended in Jokic receiving a technical foul during the Nuggets' Game 4 loss.
Posted at 8:59 PM, May 09, 2023
Call it the Rocky Mountain High Road.

The dust appears to have settled between Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, 48 hours after the two were involved in a sideline kerfuffle that saw Jokic shove the Suns owner as Ishbia withheld a stray game ball from Jokic.

Before Tuesday’s Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver, Jokic jovially tossed a ball to Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, as he jogged off the court.

The two shared a warm embrace and a smile before Jokic continued to the locker room.

After the Game 4 skirmish, Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Ishbia was out of line and shouldn’t be treated differently than any other fan sitting courtside who disrupted the flow of the game.

Ishbia posted on social media saying Jokic shouldn’t be punished for the exchange.

Jokic, who received a technical foul as a result of the incident, was also fined $25,000 by the league.

