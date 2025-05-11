NBA playoff guide: Watch the Nuggets take on the Thunder in Game 4 on Denver7

The Celtics took another big lead and didn't let it slip away. The Timberwolves had to rally in the fourth quarter.

And now, Game 4s in the NBA conference semifinals await — with New York, Minnesota, Indiana and Denver holding 2-1 series leads.

Boston — which wasted 20-point leads in Games 1 and 2 against the Knicks — led by as many as 31 points and never trailed in its Game 3 win at New York on Saturday. That was followed by Minnesota holding off Golden State, which was without Stephen Curry because of a hamstring injury and then lost Draymond Green in the fourth quarter after he fouled out.

On Sunday, a pair of Game 4s are on the slate: East No. 1 seed Cleveland at Indiana, and West No. 1 seed Oklahoma City at Denver.

Sunday's national TV schedule

All times Mountain

1:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Denver (Denver7)

6 p.m. — Cleveland at Indiana (TNT)

Monday's national TV schedule

All times Mountain

5:30 p.m. — Boston at New York (ESPN)

8 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State (ESPN)

Tuesday's national TV schedule

All times Mountain

5 p.m. — Indiana at Cleveland (TNT/truTV/Max)

7:30 p.m. — Denver at Oklahoma City (TNT/truTV/Max)

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (+175) continues to be favored to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, followed by Boston (+250).

Cleveland (+500) is next, followed by Minnesota (+900), Denver (+1000), New York (+1700), Indiana (+2500) and Golden State (+5500).

Award season

There's no word yet on when the NBA will announce this season's MVP. It'll be Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver's Nikola Jokic or Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also coming in the next few weeks: the All-NBA, All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.

Other awards so far:

— Oklahoma City's Sam Presti won executive of the year.

— Cleveland's Kenny Atkinson won coach of the year. He also won the same award from the National Basketball Coaches Association.

— Boston's Jrue Holiday won the social justice award and the sportsmanship award.

— Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels won most improved player.

— San Antonio's Stephon Castle won rookie of the year.

— Golden State's Stephen Curry won the Twyman-Stokes teammate of the year award.

— Golden State's Draymond Green won the hustle award.

— Cleveland’s Evan Mobley won defensive player of the year.

— New York's Jalen Brunson won clutch player of the year.

— Boston's Payton Pritchard won sixth man of the year.

Scoring leaders

The highest-scoring games by players so far in this year's playoffs:

48 — Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland vs. Indiana, May 6

43 — Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland vs. Indiana, May 9

43 — Jamal Murray, Denver vs. LA Clippers, April 29

43 — Anthony Edwards, Minnesota vs. LA Lakers, April 27

42 — Nikola Jokic, Denver at Oklahoma City, May 5

40 — Jalen Brunson, New York at Detroit, May 1

39 — Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers at Denver, April 21

Key upcoming events

Monday — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 18 or 20 — Game 1, Western Conference finals.

May 19 or 21 — Game 1, Eastern Conference finals.

June 2 — Last possible date for Game 7 of Eastern Conference finals.

June 3 — Last possible date for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

June 5 — Game 1, NBA Finals. (Other games: June 8, June 11, June 13, June 16, June 19 and Game 7, if necessary, will be June 22.)

June 25 — NBA draft, first round.

June 26 — NBA draft, second round.

Comeback season

There have been five wins by teams that trailed by 20 points or more so far in these playoffs. That's the most in any postseason during the play-by-play era, which started with the 1997 playoffs.

The biggest deficits that were successfully overcome:

29 — Oklahoma City at Memphis, April 24 (Thunder won 114-108)

20 — Indiana vs. Milwaukee, April 29 (Pacers won 119-118)

20 — New York at Boston, May 5 (Knicks won 108-105)

20 — Indiana at Cleveland, May 6 (Pacers won 120-119)

20 — New York at Boston, May 7 (Knicks won 91-90)

Stats of the day

— The Knicks have faced deficits of 20 or more points in six games against Boston this season. Against the rest of the league, the Knicks have trailed by 20 or more six times combined.

— There have been 55 playoff games so far this year. Home teams won 28, road teams won 27.

— Julius Randle had a triple-double for Minnesota on Saturday. He's now the second player to have one in the playoffs for the Timberwolves; Kevin Garnett did it three times, most recently in 2004.

Quote of the day

“You've got to beat us four times. That’s what it comes down to. Not twice, not once, not three. You've got to win four games. So, it's a lot of basketball to be played.” — Boston's Jaylen Brown, after the Celtics closed within 2-1 of the Knicks with their win Saturday.

