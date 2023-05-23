NBA Finals: What fans need to know about Nuggets watch parties

DENVER — As fans lined up outside the official Denver Nuggets team store at Ball Arena Tuesday, the team and the city of Denver are preparing for the NBA Finals.

If you can't afford the expensive tickets for the games, here's what you need to know for the watch parties.

1. The city learned some lessons following the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup run last year. After the Avs Stanley Cup watch parties got a little out of hand, the Auraria Campus has decided not to host a watch party on the Tivoli Quad. Instead, officials recommend finding other locations, such as McGregor Square.

2. Back in March, city officials encouraged bars and restaurants that want to host playoff watch parties outside their normal liquor license areas to apply for permits. No word on any takers or whether the city will shorten the amount of notice required (30 days) now that the Nuggets have made it to the championship.

3. For road games, the Nuggets will host watch parties at Ball Arena, with ticket proceeds benefiting Kroenke Sports Charities and other local community organizations. For watch party tickets, go to nuggets.com.

4. For all home games, the Nuggets are rolling out the Playoffs Plaza, located off Chopper Circle outside of Ball Arena's Grand Atrium. Playoffs Plaza will open one hour before the arena doors open (2 1/2 hours before tip-off) fans will have the opportunity to win Nuggets prizes and photo opportunities, plus enjoy visits from SuperMascot Rocky, the Hype Squad, Denver Nuggets Dancers, Skyline Drumline and Nuggets/Altitude Sports announcers. There will also be music, basketball hoops on the UCHealth Court, and a beer garden

5. Nuggets fans, near and far! The Nuggets want all their fans to be able to participate in the 2023 Playoff. Nuggets Nationwide is an opportunity for fans to show their pride and get their very own Playoff Rally Towel! For $10, the Nuggets will deliver one playoff Rally Towel to your door, with the proceeds donated to Kroenke Sports Charities. They have sent Nuggets towels to fans in every US state.