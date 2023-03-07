Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Murray scores 24 points, Nuggets rally past Raptors 118-113

Raptors Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, looks to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Raptors Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:27 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 00:27:36-05

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 20 and the Denver Nuggets scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 118-113 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Aaron Gordon added 19 points for the Nuggets, who won their ninth in a row at home. They improved to 24-1 in their last 25 games at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of another triple double. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet had 21 points to lead the Raptors. Pascal Siakam added 19 points.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018