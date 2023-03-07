Murray scores 24 points, Nuggets rally past Raptors 118-113

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 20 and the Denver Nuggets scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 118-113 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Aaron Gordon added 19 points for the Nuggets, who won their ninth in a row at home. They improved to 24-1 in their last 25 games at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of another triple double. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet had 21 points to lead the Raptors. Pascal Siakam added 19 points.