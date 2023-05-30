Matchup set: Nuggets to play Miami Heat in NBA Finals

DENVER – It’s official: The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Miami was crowned the Eastern Conference champion Monday night after avoiding being on the wrong side of history in Game 7 of the conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

Boston had become one of only five teams to even a playoff series after falling in a 0-3 hole. No team has ever overcome the deficit to win a series.

With the Heat, the East’s No. 8 seed, advancing, the Nuggets will host Games 1 and 2 at Ball Arena, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary.

Every Finals game will air on Denver7.

Here are a few things to know about the Nuggets’ first-ever NBA Finals opponent:

Jimmy Butler is their best player. Butler was voted to the All-NBA second team in 2023 after averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Butler has taken his game to another level in the postseason, averaging over 28 points per game in the Heat’s improbable run to the Finals.

Bam Adebayo is the Heat’s star big man who was named second team All-Defense this season.

Tyler Herro, a 20-points-per-game scorer in the regular season, hasn’t played since April 16, when he was injured in the team’s first playoff game.

The Heat is the second-ever No. 8 seed to advance to the Finals. The 1998-99 New York Knicks reached the Finals as an eighth seed in a lockout-shortened season.

Miami is the first play-in team to win a playoff series. 2022-23 is the fourth year the NBA has used a play-in tournament to decide the final two seeds in each conference. This year’s Heat finished seventh in the East in the regular season, then lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament before beating the 10-seed Chicago Bulls to earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

They’re the fifth No. 8 seed in NBA history to upset a No. 1 seed. They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Heat are just the third team in league history to finish the regular season last in points per game but reach the NBA Finals. The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game in the 2022-23 regular season.

This postseason, they became the first No. 8 seed in league history to win a playoff game by 25 or more points.

