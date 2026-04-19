DENVER — Nuggets and Avalanche fans are gearing up for another playoff run, but with ticket prices still steep and Live Nation freshly hit with an antitrust ruling, many are turning to a new free outdoor watch zone outside Ball Arena.

A new fan experience, named Base Camp 5280 for Nuggets games and Avs Alley for Avalanche games, has opened right outside the arena for fans to watch playoff games.

The viewing area with a 20-foot video board is free for the first and second rounds and includes a live DJ, giveaways, and kid-friendly activities.

While fans enjoy these new viewing options, the playoff season also coincides with recent news about event ticketing.

Just days before the NBA and NHL playoffs began, a jury found that concert giant Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary had a harmful monopoly over big concert and sports venues.

► Watch Maggie Bryan's report in the player below:

Live Nation ruling lands as Denver fans seek cheaper ways to watch playoffs

Colorado was one of dozens of states that brought the lawsuit against the company.

Danny Katz, the executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, said the ruling does not mean prices for sports games will drop significantly.

But, he said, the verdict could lead to more competition and better practices in the sports ticketing world.

"Responsiveness, customer support. All those things matter. And if you are buying something in a marketplace that's a monopoly, even if you have fewer options, then generally you're going to pay more, and the service isn't going to be as good," said Katz.

He said the ruling could lead to more innovation among companies that sell tickets, including efforts to push back against bots that sweep up hundreds of tickets and drive up costs.

"If there's competition between venues and ticket sellers, then maybe there will be more innovation, especially when it comes to things like pushing back against bots or just other benefits or services, maybe even some of these venues would get rid of that convenience fee that is not so convenient," said Katz.