Kroenke bought Nuggets, kept team in Denver, now hoping to deliver an NBA title

Jack Dempsey/AP
FILE - Stan Kroenke, left, owner of the Denver Nuggets, and his son Josh Kroenke watch during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game between the Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs on March 23, 2011, in Denver. Stan Kroenke's deal to purchase the Nuggets, along with the Colorado Avalanche and their home arena for $450 million, included a clause that tethered the NBA franchise to Denver for the ensuing 25 years. These days, the Nuggets are estimated by Forbes to be worth $1.93 billion. And all talk of them relocating no longer exists. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 13:00:04-04

DENVER (AP) — Some might say Stan Kroenke and family would be pulling off the impossible by bringing a long-awaited NBA title to Denver.

That the Nuggets are in Denver at all was no sure thing before the family arrived nearly a quarter-century ago.

Much has been made about how the Nuggets were able to reach their first NBA Finals thanks to the stubborn patience displayed by the Kroenkes.

Less discussed was their willingness to dive into a messy acquisition process in 1999 for a largely irrelevant franchise that had been considered a relocation prospect as the 21st century approached.

Kroenke's deal to purchase the Nuggets, along with the Colorado Avalanche and their home arena for $450 million, included a clause that tethered the NBA franchise to Denver for the ensuing 25 years.

These days, the Nuggets are estimated by Forbes to be worth $1.93 billion. And all talk of them relocating no longer exists.

The Nuggets are 1-0 after dominating their first-ever Finals game, beating the Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1. Game 2 airs Sunday at 6 p.m. on Denver7.

