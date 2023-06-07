Just how important is Game 3 of the NBA Finals? Here's what the numbers say

As the Denver Nuggets head to South Beach with their NBA Finals series against the Heat knotted at one game apiece, we’re taking an in-depth look at just how big Game 3 of the Finals is for Denver.

The winner of Game 3, of course, goes up 2-1 in the series – a significant benchmark when it comes to the NBA Finals.

According to Land of Basketball, about 80% of teams that go up 2-1 in the Finals win it all.

How important is Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

Only 13 teams have ever come back from a 2-1 deficit to win the title.

It is worth noting that one of those teams was last year’s Golden State Warriors, who overcame a 2-1 deficit en route to beating the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

And, if there are comeback kids in these Finals, they would have to be the Heat. Miami, according to ESPN Stats & Information, has mounted seven different double-digit comebacks this postseason, including in Game 2 of the Finals.

The seven such games are tied for the most comebacks from down 10 or more points in a single playoff run in history. Interestingly, the Heat have now done it three different times (2011, 2012).

Nuggets Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year's NBA playoffs The Associated Press and Denver7 Staff

So, how do the Nuggets fare in Game 3s? Over the last four years dating back to the “playoff bubble” in 2020, Denver is 4-5 in the third game of postseason series.

We find out if any of those numbers mean anything when Game 3 tips off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Denver7.