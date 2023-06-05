Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year's NBA playoffs

MIAMI (AP) — The easiest way to explain what the Miami Heat are doing in the comeback department during these playoffs is simply to put up their numbers against the rest of the league.

The Heat have played 20 games so far this postseason. They've faced a deficit of at least 12 points in 13 of them. Remarkably, they're 7-6 in those games.

The rest of the NBA is 6-59 in such contests. Combined.

Miami's seven double-digit comebacks in the playoffs ties the postseason record. Interestingly enough, the Heat are responsible for three of the four playoff runs that included seven such comebacks over the last quarter-century, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Game 2 was the Heat's 7th double-digit comeback win of this postseason.



That's tied for the most such wins in a single postseason in the last 25 years, joining the Warriors last season and the Heat in 2011 & 2012. pic.twitter.com/zFzonB0dEB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2023

The latest comeback came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night against Denver when the Heat won 111-108 to even the title series.

Miami was down as much as 15 points, when Denver's Bruce Brown hit a 3-point shot with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter. The Heat trailed by six at halftime and trailed by eight going into the fourth quarter.

The Heat's 2023 playoff resume includes a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 – the largest fourth-quarter comeback in a closeout game in NBA postseason history, according to SportsCenter.