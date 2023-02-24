Watch Now
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Cavaliers 115-109

Ron Schwane/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 23, 2023
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his latest triple-double and Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 115-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Jokic's 13th triple-double in 16 games and his NBA-leading 22nd this season helped the Nuggets come out of the All-Star break with an impressive road win over the Cavs, who dropped to 25-7 at home. The Nuggets improved to 22-0 when Jokic gets a triple-double.

Evan Mobley scored 31 points, but zero in the fourth quarter for Cleveland, which had its chances down the stretch. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland had 22 points apiece and Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavs.

