Jokic has 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists to lead Nuggets past Nets 144-139 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists, becoming only the second player in NBA history to reach those totals in a game, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 144-139 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon each scored 24 points for the Nuggets, while Russell Westbrook added 22.

Dennis Schroder scored 28 points for Brooklyn, which led by 17 in the second quarter. Cam Thomas scored 26 and Cam Johnson had 20.

Nic Claxton added 16 points and 12 rebounds.