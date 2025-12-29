Black scores career-high 38, Magic overcome Jokic, Nuggets for 127-126 victory Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Black scored a career-high 38 points, Desmond Bane made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left and the Orlando Magic overcame another huge triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Saturday night.

Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists, his 180th triple-double and 16th of the season. Two nights after finishing with 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists in a Christmas overtime victory over Minnesota, he pulled within one of Oscar Robertson for second on the NBA's career triple-doubles list.

It was Jokic's eighth career 30-20-10 game, second-most behind Wilt Chamberlain's 16.

Jamal Murray scored 24 points for Denver, but missed a long jump shot at the horn after Bane's free throws completed Orlando's comeback from a 17-point deficit.

Bane scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Magic, who shot 67.4% in the second half.

Denver's loss, in the opener of a seven-game road trip, was its second straight on the road after 11 straight road victories.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who shot 51.2% for the game.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Magic before fouling out with 11.9 seconds left after a replay reversal put Jokic on the line for Denver's final points.

Black shot 14 for 24 overall and made 7 of 11 3-point shots. He also had a steal from Jokic that led to a layup for his final points late in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Nuggets: Visit Miami on Monday.

Magic: Visit Toronto on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA