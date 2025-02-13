Jamal Murray scores career-high 55 points, Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 132-121 for 8th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 55 points, Nikola Jokic had his 25th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-121 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory.

Murray was 20 of 36 from the floor, including seven 3-pointers. It's the third-most points in the franchise's NBA history, trailing only David Thompson's 73-point game on April 9, 1978, and Jokic's 56-point effort on Dec. 7.

Jokic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists on a night when the team celebrated Serbian Heritage Night and handed out his bobblehead.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 26 points.

The game was the second game between the teams in Denver in three nights. The Nuggets won 146-117 on Monday.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule