Jokic scores 40 and the Nuggets beat the Blazers 146-117 for their 7th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 40 points, Christian Braun had 26 points, and the surging Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 146-117 for their seventh straight win.

Jamal Murray added 17 points and eight assists before picking up his second technical foul and Julian Strawther finished with 18 for Denver.

The seven-game winning streak is the longest of the season for the Nuggets.

Donovan Clingan scored a career-high 21 points and Dalano Banton added 22 for the Blazers, who lost their second straight after winning 10 of 11.

