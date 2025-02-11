Jokic scores 40 and the Nuggets beat the Blazers 146-117 for their 7th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 40 points, Christian Braun had 26 points, and the surging Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 146-117 for their seventh straight win.
Jamal Murray added 17 points and eight assists before picking up his second technical foul and Julian Strawther finished with 18 for Denver.
The seven-game winning streak is the longest of the season for the Nuggets.
Donovan Clingan scored a career-high 21 points and Dalano Banton added 22 for the Blazers, who lost their second straight after winning 10 of 11.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 5: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 6: vs. Orlando Magic
- Feb 8: @ Phoenix Suns
- Feb. 10: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star 2025, All-Star Break
- Feb. 20: vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (game airs on Denver7)
- Feb. 24: @ Indiana Pacers
- Feb. 27: @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 28: @ Detroit Pistons
- March 2: @ Boston Celtics (game airs on Denver7)
- March 5: vs. Sacramento Kings
- March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
- March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
- March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets