Hot-shooting Nuggets bounce back, cruise to blowout win over Timberwolves in Game 3, 117-90

Newly-minted three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and point guard Jamal Murray each scored 24 points as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals Friday night in Minneapolis, 117-90.

Jokić fell an assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 14 rebounds and nine assists.

The efficient shooting night for Jokić (10-of-18) and Murray (11-of-21) marked a stark turnaround from the dismal Game 2 performance that put the Nuggets in a 0-2 hole. The Nuggets shot better than 60% from the field through three quarters and 54% for the night – including 48% from 3-point range – against the top-ranked Minnesota defense that shut them down in Game 2.

Denver led by 15 at halftime, marking just the second time it has held a lead at the half this postseason. The lead ballooned to 27 by the end of the third, powered by 13 third-quarter points by Jokic.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points, including 4-of-5 shooting on 3-pointers, and Aaron Gordon added 13 in the win.

Many of the issues that ailed the Nuggets on their home floor in the series’ first two games plagued the T'Wolves on theirs in Game 3. Minnesota shot just 30% from 3-point range and turned the ball over 16 times in a discombobulated effort.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and Karl-Anthony Towns put up 14 for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota still leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Minneapolis, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT) Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) *

Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) * Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) *

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) * Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary