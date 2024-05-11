Denver Nuggets showrunner shows what it takes to make games happen at Ball Arena

DENVER, Colo. — Besides the extraordinary athletes you see dominate the court at Ball Arena, the production and entertainment inside the arena is equally as extraordinary.

Craig Dzaman is the senior director of game presentation for the Denver Nuggets. But, what is game presentation?

Richard Butler

"It is the show around the game," Dzaman explained. "It's the videos, it's the dancers. It's everything in between all of our sponsor promos, commercials, and halftimes, everything that once the game stops my jobs begins."

Dzaman, along with his team, are the people responsible for providing the crowds at Ball Arena the best fan experience. Dzaman has been senior director of game presentation for the Denver Nuggets for 10 seasons now. His journey at Ball Arena started in 2001 when he got a job working in the mail room.

"I started learning what everybody did around the arena and really fell in love with game presentation," Dzaman said, adding, "I'll be talking to somewhere between 25 to 30 people at once, directing the show. It takes a big team to pull off what we do."

Dzaman does this to give fans something to remember.

"Whether it's that song that goes along with that big moment, or a funny moment with Rocky, or something just creating memories with fans — if they get to be a part of a contest or be up on the video board — it's fun to help make those memories," he said.

Dzaman is working his dream job.

And he plans to continue that job, making each show better than the last.

"Nuggets fans make it really easy," he said. "We know when we've done our job the best; when we're most successful is when we don't have to do anything. We can just sit back and let the fans cheer. That's when we feel like we've been the most successful."

