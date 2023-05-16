Here’s how you can watch the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are putting their history with the Los Angeles Lakers behind them as they move into the Western Conference finals against L.A. on Tuesday night.

The seven-game series will air on ESPN and Denver7. Below we’ve laid out where and when you can watch the games.



Game 1: Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)

Game 2: Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on EPSN (Xfinity Ch. 34)

Game 3: Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena, airing on Denver7 (Xfinity Ch. 7), followed by a special editition of Denver7 News at 10 p.m.

Game 4: Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m., at Crypto.com Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)

Game 6: Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Crypto.com, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)

Game 7: Sunday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)