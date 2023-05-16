Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Here’s how you can watch the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals

Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoot over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet, right, and forward Torrey Craig, center, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun in their 125-100 win. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 14:13:55-04

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are putting their history with the Los Angeles Lakers behind them as they move into the Western Conference finals against L.A. on Tuesday night.

The seven-game series will air on ESPN and Denver7. Below we’ve laid out where and when you can watch the games.

  • Game 1: Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)
  • Game 2: Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on EPSN (Xfinity Ch. 34)
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena, airing on Denver7 (Xfinity Ch. 7), followed by a special editition of Denver7 News at 10 p.m.
  • Game 4: Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m., at Crypto.com Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)
  • Game 5: Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)
  • Game 6: Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Crypto.com, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)
  • Game 7: Sunday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Ball Arena, airing on ESPN (Xfinity Ch. 34)

