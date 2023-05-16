Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night at Ball Arena

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are trying to advance to the NBA finals for the first time in franchise history.

The team takes on the Los Angels Lakers at Ball Arena Tuesday night for game one of a seven-game series. The Nuggets are top seed in the Western Conference right now. They need to win four of the seven total games to advance, and the Lakers have beat the Nuggets at this same point in the playoffs two different times in the past.

The first time was in 1985, and the most recent was in 2009. The Nuggets are in a different position this time around though, coming into the match-up as number one in the conference. Plus, the Nuggets are undefeated so far in the playoffs for their home games.

Tipoff for tonight's game is at 6:30 p.m. Denver7 will be in Ball Arena ahead of the game and talking to fans at watch parties around downtown. Then, Denver7 Sports will have all the post-game highlights following the game.

When and where to watch:

