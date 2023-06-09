Watch Now
Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4

The Nuggets aim to sweep their two games at the Kaseya Center Friday night on Denver7.
Nick Rothschild looks ahead to Game 4 of the NBA Finals from the Kaseya Center in Miami, including where the Nuggets can turn for offensive firepower after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
NBA Finals Basketball
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 17:45:16-04

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session.

Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having.

At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.

The question for the Nuggets is where they can turn for offensive firepower after the dynamic duo. Michael Porter Jr., mired in a Finals slump, could be the answer for Denver.

When will Michael Porter Jr. break out for Nuggets?

