Gordon leads the way for Nuggets in Game 4 win; Denver one win away from title

Aaron Gordon led all scorers and both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray again made history as the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead Friday night.

It was an extremely efficient night for Gordon, who shot 11-of-15 from the field and scored 27 points. He added six rebounds and six assists as well as the Nuggets won, 108-95.

Denver outscored the Heat by 29 points with Gordon on the floor.

Jokic became the first player in the history of the league to record 500 points, 250 rebounds and 150 assists in a single postseason.

Murray became the first player ever to record 10 or more assists in each of his first four Finals games.

After a low-scoring first quarter, the Nuggets dominated the middle two frames, taking a 13-point lead into the fourth that they wouldn't relinquish.

CLOSE CALL

Jokic went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter after apparently injuring his ankle early in NBA Finals Game 4 against the Heat.

With just over two minutes left in the opening frame, Jokic landed awkwardly on the foot of Heat guard Max Strus while jumping for a rebound contested by Strus and Miami’s Kevin Love, rolling his right ankle.

Jokic re-entered the game with just under eight minutes to play in the second quarter, quickly hitting a 3-pointer.