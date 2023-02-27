George's heave just late, Jokic and Nuggets top Clips in OT

Watch Now
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 10:57:43-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 40 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 134-124 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of Western Conference contenders.

Paul George nearly won it for the Clippers with an incredible shot at the end of regulation, but his long heave from just in front of the 3-point line in the backcourt came just after the buzzer.

It was the 23rd triple-double of the season for Jokic and his 14th in the past 19 games.

Denver is undefeated this season when he has a triple-double. Michael Porter Jr. had 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray added 21 points and 12 assists. Kawhi Leonard had 33 points to pace the Clippers.

