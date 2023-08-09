Edwards fined $50,000 by the NBA for his chair chuck after the Timberwolves' ouster in Denver

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for a postgame outburst following the team's ouster from the playoffs in Denver.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that Edwards was punished for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court."

The incident occurred after the Timberwolves lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the eventual champion Nuggets.

Edwards was initially cited by Denver police for misdemeanor third degree assault. The charges were dismissed last month.