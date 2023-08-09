Watch Now
Edwards fined $50,000 by the NBA for his chair chuck after the Timberwolves' ouster in Denver

David Zalubowski/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sits on the bench during a timeout in the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 09, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for a postgame outburst following the team's ouster from the playoffs in Denver.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that Edwards was punished for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court."

The incident occurred after the Timberwolves lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the eventual champion Nuggets.

Edwards was initially cited by Denver police for misdemeanor third degree assault. The charges were dismissed last month.

