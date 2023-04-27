Watch Now
Edwards cited for allegedly striking arena staff with chair

David Zalubowski/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sits on the bench during a timeout in the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 23:34:28-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the season-ending loss to the Nuggets. He allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at Ball Arena.

Denver beat Minnesota 112-109 to win the first-round NBA playoff series in five games. Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

According to the report received by Denver police, Edwards was walking off the court to the locker room when he swung the chair and injured the employees. Their injuries were not serious, according to police.

