Doncic dazzles, Nuggets log 22 turnovers as LA routs Denver to snap win streak

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets turned the ball over 22 times and never led as they lost for the first time since Jan. 29, 123-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night at Ball Arena.

New Lakers superstar Luka Doncic led the way for Los Angeles in by far his best game in purple and gold, pouring in 30 points and adding 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Lebron James added 25, Austin Reaves had 23 and Rui Hachimura scored 21 to give LA four 20-point scorers in a game for the first time this season.

Denver lost despite the 26th triple-double of the year by Nikola Jokic, who finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists – but 6 turnovers. Aaron Gordon led the way for Denver with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

It was just the fourth time Los Angeles has topped the Nuggets in the teams’ last 18 matchups including the regular- and postseason.

With the loss, Denver fell short of its first 10-game winning streak in more than a decade.



