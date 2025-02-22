Denver Nuggets take over Montbello HS Special Olympics Unified game

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets made Montbello High School feel more like Ball Arena on Friday.

The team brought public address announcer Kyle Speller, mascot Rocky, DJ Paws the Music, and the Nuggets Dancers to the school as part of a "takeover" of the Special Olympics Unified basketball game between Montbello and visiting Valley High School.

Nuggets players Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther were guest coaches for each team.

"It means a lot," Watson told Denver7. "You know, I remember when I was their age and I was still an aspiring basketball player, and I think that the support from us means everything to them. So I'm glad that we could come out here and do something nice for him, and I hope that it was a special event for them."

Special Olympics Unified allows players with and without disabilities to play sports on the same team.

"When you pick up a basketball, any differences that might exist really are broken down," said Megan Scremin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado. "And people form meaningful, genuine friendships that I think carry with them long beyond this basketball game, their days in high school. It really sticks with them throughout their entire lives."

Kroenke Sports Charities helped organize the event and donated $1,000 to the schools. Dustin Cordova, senior activation manager for Community Relations, said the "takeover" event started during the 2019-20 season and took a break in the early days of the pandemic. Now, he says, the event is happening at one Unified game a season, but he hopes to grow that in the coming years.

"I think just, being inclusive, you know, every school we wish could be a part of this," he told Denver7. "I know the unified sports model is really growing a lot throughout the state and hopefully the nation... Whether we're here or not, they're always going to play. So just make sure you're coming and supporting the athletes."

