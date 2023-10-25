Denver Nuggets' championship ring: The meaning behind the bling

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets received their 2023 NBA Championship rings Tuesday night ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The ring was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills and features two "never before seen" design elements.

Jason of Beverly Hills The ring was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills and features two "never before seen" design elements. There is a lever at the top of the ring to change the year from 1967, the year the team was formed in the American Basketball Association, to 2023, the year the team won its first NBA championship. The lever also switches the color of the ring top background from blue to white. The second feature is a hidden retractable compartment that unveils the championship banner.

"I really wanted to make the ring for the Nuggets; challenging my team to come up with features we knew others just wouldn't think of that would help set our design apart. We got player feedback during summer league and were able to include two new design elements that make this ring stand out from anything ever seen before in Championship jewelry," said Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills, in a statement.

The ring features more than 16 carats of diamonds, rubies and blue sapphires — an homage to the Nuggets' 16 postseason wins.

The face of the ring includes the Larry O'Brien trophy and "Nuggets" written in yellow diamonds in the center, along with the team's iconic pickaxes.

One side of the ring displays "WORLD CHAMPIONS," while the other side has the player's name and number along with the team mantra "BRING IT ON."

Above the "WORLD CHAMPIONS" is a row of 15 stones for the 15 playoff games that were held at Ball Arena. There are also 24 points of yellow diamonds on the "NUGGETS" to honor the 24 years spent at Ball Arena.

Of course, the ring wouldn't be complete with an homage to the Mile High City. "5280" is written on the top and bottom of the face of the ring.

The perimeter of the ring includes 89 rubies in honor of the 89 points the Nuggets held the Miami Heat to in order to clinch the championship in Game 5.

The jeweler included the team's series records from the playoffs inside of the ring.

Now that the Nuggets have their rings, the focus shifts to defending the title.

"Last year was amazing. We got one ring. Who wants another?" Michael Malone said after receiving his ring.