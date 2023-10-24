Check out every angle of the Denver Nuggets' championship ring

Share Facebook

The Denver Nuggets' championship ring features more than 16 carats of diamonds, rubies and blue sapphires — an homage to the team's 16 postseason wins. Jason of Beverly Hills

The ring was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills and features two "never before seen" design elements. There is a lever at the top of the ring to change the year from 1967, the year the team was formed in the American Basketball Association, to 2023, the year the team won its first NBA championship. The lever also switches the color of the ring top background from blue to white. The second feature is a hidden retractable compartment that unveils the championship banner. Jason of Beverly Hills

One side of the ring displays "WORLD CHAMPIONS," while the other side has the player's name and number along with the team mantra "BRING IT ON." Above the "WORLD CHAMPIONS" is a row of 15 stones for the 15 playoff games that were held at Ball Arena. There are also 24 points of yellow diamonds on the "NUGGETS" to honor the 24 years spent at Ball Arena. Jason of Beverly Hills

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone holds up his NBA championship ring during a ceremony before the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson shows off his NBA championship ring after receiving it during a before the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope holds up his NBA championship ring before the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver before the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

