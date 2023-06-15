Denver Nuggets Champions Celebration: Watch the parade, rally live

Watch in the video player above, or turn on Denver7+ on your streaming device, as Denver comes together to celebrate the 2023 World Champion Nuggets.

Denver7 and Altitude Sports will broadcast the entire celebration live starting just before 9 a.m. Thursday and ending when the celebration is over. The broadcast will be televised on Denver7 and Altitude Sports.

The festivities start at 9 a.m. with a rally at Civic Center Park that will include live music, Nuggets season highlight reels and more.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street. It will head southeast on 17th before turning right on Broadway and ending at Civic Center Park. It's the same route as the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade a year ago.

At Civic Center Park, another ceremony honors the 2023 NBA Champs. The Nuggets' cheerleaders, mascot, ownership and more will join the team's players and coaches.

You can see more information from the city here.

