Denver, Miami zoos join friendly wager as Nuggets take on the Heat during NBA Finals

DENVER – It may not be as wild a proposal as moving Disney to the Rocky Mountain region should the Denver Nuggets beat the Heat in the NBA Finals, but nevertheless, both the Miami and Denver zoos have joined in the fun.

In a video posted to Twitter early Friday afternoon, Will Elgar, the director of Zoo Miami, proposed a friendly wager between the two zoos, with the losing zoo donating money to the winning zoo’s desired fund.

“Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of Denver Zoo – how about it? You’re already one game up, so we’re giving you a lead.”

The challenge? Should the Nuggets lose, the Denver Zoo will have to donate to Zoo Miami’s sea turtle conservation efforts.

If the Nuggets freeze out the Heat, Zoo Miami will donate to the Denver Zoo’s conservation initiatives for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and goats.

#ZooMiami is challenging YOU @DenverZoo! If the @MiamiHEAT wins the #NBAFinals, we want you to donate to our local Sea Turtle conservation. If- IF, the @Nuggets win, we will donate to your local conservation initiatives for Rocky Mountain Big Horn Sheep & Goats! Game on! 🔥 🏀 pic.twitter.com/VMTak6BmLE — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) June 2, 2023

“Will, we will take on your competition and we know – because we’re one game up, that this will be a sweep. It’ll be an easy series for us,” Vescolani said in quote-tweet accepting the wager. “More importantly, whoever wins the challenge, we know it’s going to the right place: To help animals, wildlife and the places that they live. So the challenge is on!”

The Nuggets are 1-0 after dominating their first-ever Finals game, beating the Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1. Game 2 airs Sunday at 6 p.m. on Denver7.

