Denver, Kroenke Sports and Auraria Campus discuss Nuggets watch party options for NBA Finals

DENVER — We don’t want to jinx the Denver Nuggets, of course, by talking about the NBA Finals before the team is officially in, but let’s be real.

In the history of the NBA, no team has ever come back to win a series after being down 0-3. In fact, the record is 0-149 for teams down 0-3 in the playoffs.

So, let’s talk about what an NBA Finals appearance might look like in the Mile High City, which has never happened in the 56-year history of the Nuggets.

Tickets for the NBA Finals in Denver are going for $600 on the low end and up to $13,000 on the high end, according to Vivid Seats.

Because of that, not all fans can afford to attend the games in person.

What would it look like if Denver hosted the NBA Finals? The options in the works

On Monday, Denver7 contacted the City of Denver, the Auraria campus, Tivoli Brewery and Kroenke Sports about potential watch parties outside Ball Arena during the Finals.

The City of Denver said it held a meeting Monday about what an NBA Finals watch party might look like, but did not have any details or logistics to confirm.

Kroenke Sports said in a statement to Denver7 that it would be happy to discuss watch party details once the Nuggets are officially in the NBA Finals.

And the Tivoli Brewery on the Auraria Campus said it is in talks with Kroenke Sports and the campus about a potential watch party. Tivoli ownership said, no matter what, the brewery would be hosting a watch party and expanding its patio to accommodate large crowds.

Two watch party options include shutting down Chopper Circle for a block party right outside Ball Arena and/or fencing off the quad on the Auraria Campus.

That’s what organizers did last year during the Avs Stanley Cup Final series. That party was eventually shut down after fans jumped the fences when the quad reached max capacity. Phone videos captured dozens of fans storming through and over the fences.

That happened during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Kroenke and the Auraria Campus did not reopen the quad for Game 6.

Again, the Nuggets still need to make it to the Finals, but fans are already convinced.

“It’s going to happen,” said lifelong Nuggets fan Marcus Longoria. “We’re coming. Denver Nuggets in 4.”

Sold out Nuggets watch party at Ball Arena

“It feels like a community watching the games,” said Kaley Barklage. “It’s always really fun, even if you’re all the way up in the nose bleeds, it feels like you’re on the court watching it.”

“With the triple-threat we have, I think it’s our time. I’m ready,” said Marcus Weaver.

“We’re stacked,” said Longoria. “They’re committed. We have player after player that can back each other up. They equally share the responsibility of bringing the game in, so I’m just excited and they deserve it. They’ve been going hard all year.”

