Christian Braun agrees to $125M, 5-year extension with Denver Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Shooting guard Christian Braun agreed to a $125 million, five-year contract extension with the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

His agent, Bill Duffy, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. It was first reported by ESPN.

The 24-year-old Braun is coming off a season with the Nuggets in which he moved into the starting lineup. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Known for his high-energy defense and hustle, Braun fits seamlessly alongside Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Braun's sporting a new hairstyle this season, too, with his buzz cut.

The 6-foot-6 Braun was taken by Denver with the 21st pick in 2022 after finishing his career at Kansas with a national title. He then helped the Nuggets to their first NBA championship during his rookie season.

Braun scored a career-high 30 points last April against the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in a playoff run last season that ended with a second-round loss to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

The Nuggets are among the favorites to win an NBA crown this season. They have a new look after trading Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn for Cam Johnson and swinging another deal with Sacramento for big man Jonas Valanciunas. Denver also added Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, who along with Braun was a key piece off the bench when the Nuggets won in 2023.

