Brunson has 30 points and 15 assists as Knicks beat slumping Nuggets 122-112 for 5th straight win

Posted

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 30 points and 15 assists, OG Anunoby scored 23 points and the New York Knicks beat the Denver Nuggets 122-112 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks, who had a strong start aided by Nikola Jokic's early foul trouble, then used a late spurt to pull away for good.

Jamal Murray scored 33 points for the Nuggets, who fell to 0-3 on their five-game road trip. Jokic finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

