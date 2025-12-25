Bars preparing for a festive Broncos and Nuggets-filled Christmas Day

DENVER –The Nuggets have played on Christmas Day 11 times in their storied history. The Broncos have done so only four times. This year is only the second time that both teams are playing on the same Christmas day, and sports bars are getting ready.

“It almost makes you feel like you’re at the game,” said Adis Mizic, Kitchen Manager at Tom’s Watch Bar in Denver, where they’ll be having giveaways and a live DJ to get the crowd feeling festive. “The energy in this, it's just amazing… that’s kind of the whole point. We want you to feel like you're at the game.”

Denver7's Anaya Salcedo Tom's Watch Bar near Coors Field will have a live DJ and prize giveaways during the games on Christmas Day.

At Chopper’s Sports Grill in Denver, Christmas came early. Owner Frankie Schultz and his team just installed a 350-inch LED screen to handle the demand of such successful sports teams.

“Literally, we just got it up this morning,” Schultz said. “It's pieces that go together, but it's seamless, and we're really excited about it.”

Management at both of the sports bars are appreciative of those who volunteered to work on Christmas. Tom’s Watch Bar is supplying their employees with a special meal, and Chopper’s will have their kitchen closed, but with premade snacks available.

Denver7's Anaya Salcedo Owner of Chopper's Sports Bar Frankie Schultz is still learning how to operate their early Christmas Gift: A 350-inch LED television.

With low staffing, and unsure of how many patrons are going to show up on Christmas, Schultz hopes people will be willing to cut businesses some slack this holiday season.

“We're going try to do what we can,” Schultz said, laughing. “We don't know if it's going to be five people or 200 but… it's a holiday, so hopefully we get some forgiveness.”

The day of Denver7 Christmas sports starts off tomorrow with three NBA games, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pregame coverage of the Broncos-Chiefs game starts at 5:30, with kickoff at 6:00 p.m.

The Nuggets-Timberwolvse game gets underway at 8:30 p.m. It will start on The Spot Denver3 until the football game is over. Then, it will move to Denver7 for the remainder of the game and news after.