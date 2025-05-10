After blowout Game 2 loss in OKC, Nuggets fans eager for Game 3 bounce-back at Ball Arena

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are back at home Friday night for Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ahead of tip-off, Nuggets Nation made its presence known, eager to support the team after a brutal Game 2 loss on the road.

"They want to show that they’re a great team, not the team that played the other night," said long-time fan Patty Ditolla.

Ditolla wore what she calls her lucky jacket to Friday's game.

Denver7 Long-time Nuggets fan Patty Ditolla showing Denver7 her lucky jacket ahead of Game 3.

"Champions from 2023," she said, showing off her blue and yellow jacket.

T-shirts and posters were handed out to some of the first fans in line at Ball Arena Friday afternoon. Fans told Denver7 throughout the day that Game 3 is all about bouncing back.

"Our guys are really great here at home with all the support of the crowd, and just hoping they bring it tonight and so does the crowd," said Jodi Kramer, a season ticket holder.

Denver7 Fans line up for t-shirts and posters outside of Ball Arena.

For some, Friday night is their first playoff experience. Israel Rodriguez, attending his first game alongside his father, was eager to soak in the playoff atmosphere.

“Hopefully, we win. Nah, actually we’re going to win," laughed Rodriguez.

His father, Paul Rodriguez, agreed, saying, “It’s going to be electrifying, is what it’s going to be. I already know."