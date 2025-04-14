Nuggets face Clippers, Landeskog ready for comeback, Rockies are historically bad | Talk of the Town

The Denver7 Sports Team tackled the biggest stories of the weekend, including the Denver Nuggets clinching the 4-seed in the Western Conference and taking on the 5-seed Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

Bradey King said it's been good to see Nikola Jokic taking on a more vocal role since coach Michael Malone was fired.

"I think he's stepping up in huddles, writing on the whiteboard," said King. "I like [interim head coach David Adelman], and I think the players are responding to his laid-back style. He is letting Nikola Jokic step in and take more of a coaching role, and I think that's been great."

The Colorado Avalanche are also in the playoffs. They head to Dallas this coming weekend for a meeting with the Stars in the first round.

Nick Rothschild believes captain Gabe Landeskog will be with them.

"If you want to see what sort of effect Gabe could have on this Avs current roster, just look at how many players went up and watched him play with the Colorado Eagles," said Rothschild. "He is still very much the captain of this team and it is not a question anymore that Gabe Landeskog is going to play for the Avalanche in the playoffs."

The Colorado Rockies just finished up a 3-game series in San Diego, where they were shut out in all three games by the Padres. It's the first time in Rockies history they haven't scored a run in three consecutive games.

Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu wondered if owner Dick Monfort might consider a change in leadership.

"Michael Malone got fired. Could Bud Black be fired? No. What you need to do is fire the owner and the GM (Bill Schmidt), not the manager," said Bienvenu. "They were just shut out in three games as San Diego, outscored 16 to nothing. Look, you just got to let the young players play, lose your hundred games, and see what happens next year."



Watch "Talk of the Town" every week on Denver7 Sports