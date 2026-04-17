DENVER — A new fan experience is coming to Chopper Circle for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche home playoff games.

The fan zones, named Base Camp 5280 for Nuggets games and Avs Alley for Avalanche games will have live broadcasts of the games from a 20-foot video board.

Denver7

There will be DJs, food trucks, giveaways and even appearances from mascots and dance teams.

Denver7

Director of Marketing Communications with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment Jim Mulvihill describes the space as “basically a whole game experience right outside the arena.”



Watch the full interview with Mulvihill in the video player below.

New outdoor fan experience for Nuggets and Avs home playoff games

Mulvihill said the space can hold close to 4,000 fans and the initial allotment of tickets have already been claimed. The space will be free for fans for the first two rounds of playoffs, but attendees must still secure a ticket for entry. 5280 Base Camp tickets for the Avs Game 2 in the NHL Playoffs are available here.

Denver7

“As we monitor the capacity here on site, we’ll be dropping more tickets because a lot of fans will be stopping by but then going inside if they have a ticket to the game. So then we’ll make more available so we can keep this space filled up,” Mulvihill said.

The fan zones will open two hours before each home playoff game.

Mulvihill predicts the vibe in the new space will be “off the charts.”

When the Nuggets take on the Timberwolves for Game 1 of the series, Base Camp 5280 will open at 11:30 a.m. Tip off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.