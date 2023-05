Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Tuesday, edging two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Embiid averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game.

Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career.